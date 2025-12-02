MP School Education Dept launches ‘Swayam Siddhi’ chatbot for students

The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has introduced the Swayam Siddhi Chatbot, an innovative project for school students to assist them in improving their academic performance at home.

This mobile-based initiative, launched by the Department's State Education Centre, intends to ensure that students can practice routinely at home while studying in school, ensuring that learning continuity is maintained under all conditions.

The Swayam Siddhi Chatbot, introduced by the State Education Centre in 2019 when schools experienced operational issues due to the COVID-19 epidemic, has now established itself as a successful effort for students up to class 12, reports Entrepreneur.

It is worth noting that the relaunch of the Swayam Siddhi Chatbot allows students to access high-quality digital learning from the comfort of their own homes.

This chatbot, approved by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), asks new questions every Saturday, allowing students to test their learning. The 'Swift Chat' feature of the chatbot quickly gives students questions, answers, scores, and remedial videos when they type "Hi."

The Swayam Siddhi Chatbot is developed and operated by the Assessment Cell of the State Education Centre in collaboration with edtech development company ConveGenius.

Dr Arun Singh, Additional Director of the State Education Centre, Dr Brijesh Saxena, Controlling Officer of the Evaluation Cell, Dr Sushma Bajpai, Coordinator and Diksha Aahi, representative of the ConveGenius Foundation, were present at the announcement ceremony of the Swayam Siddhi chatbot, which was streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Centre.