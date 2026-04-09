MP reshuffle: Key IAS officers moved across departments and districts

In the new postings, senior officer Krishna Gopal Tiwari (2008 batch), Commissioner of Narmadapuram Division, has been appointed Commissioner of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in Bhopal. Shilpa Gupta (2008 batch), Commissioner of Public Instruction, has been moved to the post of Secretary, Home Department. Abhishek Singh (2009 batch), who was the Secretary, Home Department, will now serve as Commissioner of Public Instruction and, ex officio, as Secretary, School Education Department.​