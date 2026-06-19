Cyber commandos deployed to guard NEET 2026 re-test centres in MP



Cyber Cell Superintendent of Police (SP) Pranay Nagvanshi told ANI, "We have deployed cyber commandos across different units in the state. They will keep a close watch on social media handles and other digital platforms. Any suspicious activity in the digital space will be monitored and, if required, taken down immediately."

He added that authorities were keeping track of both physical and digital blacklists and were also monitoring new entrants on online platforms. Special attention is being paid to social media channels, including messaging applications, and if any kind of sharing is suspected, they will take it down.

Nagvanshi also appealed to students and their families not to fall prey to fraudsters promising access to examination papers or other unfair means.

"There is every possibility of candidates being targeted by scammers. Students should remain cautious and avoid such traps," he added.

Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP) Sanjay Kumar also said comprehensive security arrangements have been made at all examination centres and police personnel were deployed for the secure transportation of question papers, checking arrangements outside centres and traffic management.

"We have a complete arrangement for NEET re-examination. About 400 officers and personnel have been deployed at the 32 examination centres. We have made arrangements for the safe transportation of question papers and security checks outside the centres. Traffic management plans are also in place to ensure that candidates do not face any inconvenience on the examination day," CP Kumar said.

The officer added that Cyber teams are actively monitoring online activities, while checks are also being conducted at hotels and other locations to identify any suspicious movements. He urged students and parents to focus on examination preparation and not pay attention to rumours.

Meanwhile, NEET aspirant Tina Vishwakarma, who is preparing for the re-examination, said, "Our preparation is good but students are quite nervous as it is not an easy task to prepare again for any exam. It is a bit difficult to prepare twice for the same exam. Our teachers have advised us to stay calm and concentrate on the examination. My parents have also encouraged me to treat this as another opportunity to improve my score and secure a better rank."

Similarly, Gwalior district officials also inspected NEET exam centres and reviewed security arrangements and facilities in the district.

