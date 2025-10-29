MP NEET-UG 2025 mop-up round results expected today

Madhya Pradesh's Department of Public Health and Medical Education is expected to release the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate 2025 (NEET-UG 2025) mop-up round seat allotment round today, Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Candidates who participated in this round can view the seat allotment results on the DME MP's official website, dme.mponline.gov.in .

Here’s how you can check your NEET-UG 2025 mop-up round seat allotment result:

Visit the official website of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in . Click on MP NEET UG 2025 mop-up round seat allotment result link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed. Check the seat allotment result and download it. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates who are selected in this round must report for document verification and admission at their allotted medical or dental college between October 30 and November 11 before 6:00 pm. Failure to do so will result in cancellation of the candidate’s allotted seat.

The NEET-UG 2025 mop-up round marks the last chance for state-quota MBBS/BDS admissions for the 2025-26 academic year in Madhya Pradesh.