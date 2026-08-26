MP NEET aspirant dies in Kota, probe underway

Kota, Aug 26 (IANS): In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination has died in Rajasthan's Kota district.
The deceased, identified as Khushbu Patel, was found dead in a rented flat in the Kunhadi area, where she had been living with her younger sister while preparing for competitive examinations in Kota.
According to Kota police, the NEET aspirant Khushbu was a resident of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh and she had come to Kota in 2023 with her younger sister, Khushi, to pursue their studies.
The two girls were preparing for their competitive exams and while Khushbu was preparing for NEET, her younger sister was preparing for JEE.
The two sisters had been living together in Kota and attending coaching classes regularly. They reportedly shifted to a rented flat in the Landmark City area in July this year.
The suicide by the elder sister Khushbu came to light when Khushi returned to the flat after attending her coaching classes as usual.
When Khushbu did not respond after her sister knocked on the door repeatedly, the younger girl entered the room and found her sister in an unresponsive condition.
The shocked youngster immediately sought help and informed the police. The Kunhadi police reached the spot soon after and took Khushbu to MBS Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police have sent the student's body to the hospital mortuary.
Her family in Chhatarpur has been informed of the tragedy and is expected to reach Kota soon.
A post-mortem examination will be conducted after the family of the two girls arrives.
The exact cause of death has not yet been established as yet and the cops are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the girl and are collecting information from the scene of the incident.
Khushbu's younger sister and other people in the vicinity are also being questioned about the death of the girl.
The cause of death is expected to become clear after the post-mortem examination and further investigation into the case.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.