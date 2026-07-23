MP Congress slams supplementary budget, raises youth employment concerns



"There is no reservation for OBC, while the UCC bill is being introduced in the state assembly in hurry. For the past 22 years, they had no time for the backward communities. If they can discuss a bill on UCC introducing in the assembly, why do they refuse to discuss OBC reservation in the Legislative Assembly? We have spoken to Mohan Yadav multiple times.

During an all-party meeting, we asked what the problem was with granting this reservation. But they use the court as an excuse. I want to tell the OBCs and backward classes of the state that you will now have to fight this battle in its final phase," Singhar said.