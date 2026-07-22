MP ITI Admission 2026 round 3 choice filling closing on July 25

MPSSDEGB is currently conducting the Round 3 counselling for MP ITI admission 2026. Fresh registrations are accpeted from eligible Class 10 passouts. Candidaes who had already registered in the previous rounds and wish to participate in Round 3 can directly fill the choices. The last date to register and fill the choices is July 25.

Direct link to register for MP ITI Admission 2026

MP ITI Round 3 Admission Schedule

Here is the detailed round 3 admission schedule -

Last date for fresh registrations and choice filling: July 25, 2026

Release of rank list: July 26, 2026

Grievances on rank list: July 26 & 27, 2026

Seat allotment result: July 31, 2026

Admission formalities & reporting dates: July 31 to August 4, 2026

For the fresh registrations, eligible candidates need to keep their basic details ready along with the Class 10 details. Already registered candidates can use their 'Registration Number' and 'Password' to login and fill the choices. College options in the previous rounds shall be invalid. Therefore, the candidates must fill fresh college options.

The admission authority shall release the Round 4 seat allotment result for the 'Seat Upgrade' opted candidates on August 8. After the Round 3 seat allotment result, there will be an option to upgrade seats through which students can aspire for better allotment in Round 4 without losing the seat alloted in the Round 3 counselling.

The entire admission process for ITI courses in MP is being conducted by MPSSDEGB Bhopal, and the aspirants advised to not believe anyone or authority claiming direct admissions.