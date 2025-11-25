MP High Court orders student with Type 1 diabetes to be granted admission

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the Lakshmi Bai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) to grant admission to a student with Type 1 diabetes in its Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd) programme, terming his earlier rejection as arbitrary and discriminatory, LiveLaw reports.

A division bench comprising Justices Anand Pathak and Pushpendra Yadav emphasised that the right to education cannot be denied simply because of a medical condition.

The court observed that this case was about a student seeking admission, not a job, meaning his fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution must be protected.

The student, who had already passed the written exam, physical test, and a skill assessment (specialising in badminton), had received an allotment letter, but was later denied admission following a medical evaluation.

He submitted a medical opinion from AIIMS Jaipur, which stated that he only required extra snacks during higher-intensity physical activity, a manageable accommodation.

During the hearing, the court noted that the student had offered to store his insulin in a mini-fridge in his hostel room at his own expense.

The court held that refusing him this basic logistical support or flexibility in his diet amounted to a denial of reasonable accommodation under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act.

Notably, the Bench also referred to many eminent sports personalities like Cricketer Wasim Akram, Ice Hockey Player Max Domi, Olympic Swimmer Gary Hall Jr and others who overcame their Type 1 Diabetes and reached "acme in their career by hard work, skill and sheer determination".

The court has ordered the institute to admit the student immediately and cooperate in facilitating his self-management, including insulin storage and snack breaks.