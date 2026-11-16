MP High Court grants aided school teachers retirement age of 62, orders payment of dues

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ruled that teachers working in government-aided schools are entitled to the same service conditions as their counterparts in government schools, including a retirement age of 62 years.

Justice Vivek Agarwal passed the order while hearing a petition filed by two teachers from Rewa district, Ashok Kumar Trivedi and Daloli Prasad Mishra, who challenged their retirement at the age of 60.

The teachers worked at an institution catering to students with visual and physical disabilities. They told the court that government school teachers retire at 62 and sought the same retirement age and the salary benefits for the additional two years.

The state government opposed their claim, citing an order issued by the Social Justice and Physically Challenged Service Board.

The court held that teachers in government-aided schools should receive identical service conditions when their salaries are funded from the public exchequer, as are those of government school teachers. It directed the state government to pay the petitioners the salaries and other benefits due for the two years following their retirement.

The payments must be made within 90 days.

The ruling rests on the principle of parity in service conditions. The court considered the source of salary funding and the treatment of teachers in government and aided institutions while deciding the retirement-age dispute.

Government-aided schools are privately managed institutions that receive financial assistance from the state. Their employees are generally governed by the applicable state laws and service rules, rather than automatically becoming government employees.

The order grants relief to the two petitioners who approached the High Court. Its wider application to other aided-school teachers will depend on the relevant service rules and the circumstances of their employment.