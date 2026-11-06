MP High Court directs Indore's DAVV to hold student union polls within 75 days

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore to ensure student union elections are held within 75 days, in compliance with its earlier order for polls in every college and university across the state.
Justice Pavan Kumar Dwivedi of the High Court's Indore bench issued the direction while disposing of a contempt petition filed by law student Arunesh Mishra.
The HC's principal bench in Jabalpur had, on August 3, directed that student union elections be held in every college and university in Madhya Pradesh.
In his petition, Mishra alleged that the state-run DAVV had failed to conduct the elections, thereby violating the court's order.
After considering the facts of the case, the Indore bench directed the university's registrar to ensure compliance with the principal bench's order within 75 days.
The petitioner's counsel, Jayesh Gurnani, told PTI that the academic calendar submitted by the state government before the principal bench in Jabalpur had clearly stated that student union elections would be held across Madhya Pradesh in September, but no such polls had been conducted so far.
Gurnani said student union elections in the state's higher education institutions were last held in 2017.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.