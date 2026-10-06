MP govt to provide free competitive exam coaching, hike research scholarship: CM Yadav



“Madhya Pradesh is a youth state, and our government is continuously working to provide better employment opportunities to the youth. Recruitment to government posts is being carried out in the state. The year 2027 will be celebrated as ‘Youth Year’, and to provide more opportunities to young people to appear in competitive examinations, the PSC examination will be conducted twice a year,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after the event, the Chief Minister said the government was preparing for the ‘Youth Year 2027’ and had organised the youth conclave to seek suggestions from young people.