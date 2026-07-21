MP govt to promote ‘guru-shishya’ tradition in schools through Guru Purnima programmes

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday directed the School Education Department to use this year’s Guru Purnima celebrations to promote the Indian knowledge system and the guru-shishya tradition in schools in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Reviewing preparations for Guru Purnima, which will be observed on July 29, the Chief Minister instructed officials to organise state-wide programmes under the banner of ‘Maharshi Sandipani Shraddha Parv’ and ensure the participation of educational institutions across the state.
Yadav said Guru Pujan programmes should be organised in all schools and colleges, with local public representatives invited to participate. He also directed officials to familiarise students with the lives and values of Lord Krishna and Sudama as part of the celebrations.
He stated that Guru Purnima is a festival of serving, honouring and seeking the blessings of teachers. In accordance with the objectives of NEP 2020, the ideals of the Indian knowledge system and the guru-shishya tradition should be widely propagated.
The Chief Minister asked the School Education Department to publish a booklet on Maharshi Sandipani, his contribution to education and the Gurukul system. The booklet will be distributed in schools to help students understand India’s traditional knowledge system and educational heritage.
He also directed officials to complete the inauguration of all remaining Sandipani school buildings before Guru Purnima so that they can be part of the statewide celebrations.
Officials were instructed to ensure that ‘Maharshi Sandipani Shraddha Parv’ is celebrated across Madhya Pradesh with public participation and activities highlighting Indian cultural values and the importance of the teacher-disciple tradition.
Yadav said the festival should become one of public participation, stressing that it is the collective responsibility to strengthen respect for teachers, reinforce faith in Indian cultural values and firmly establish the ideals of the guru-shishya tradition among the younger generation.
Guru Purnima is observed every year to honour teachers and spiritual guides. The Madhya Pradesh government has been promoting Maharshi Sandipani, revered in the Hindu tradition as the guru of Lord Krishna, through various educational initiatives.
This year’s celebrations will be linked to the implementation of NEP 2020 and will focus on value-based education, the Indian knowledge system and the preservation of the country’s traditional educational heritage.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.