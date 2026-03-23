MP govt to issue ‘Vidyarambh’ certificates to Anganwadi children completing pre-school

Bhopal: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Madhya Pradesh government will provide ‘Vidyarambh’ certificates to children aged 5-6 years who complete their pre-school education at Anganwadi centres, formally recognising their foundational learning.

The initiative will be launched by Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria during a state-level programme at an Anganwadi school in the Banganga area in Bhopal on Tuesday, according to a government statement issued on Monday.

During the event, the Minister will distribute certificates to the children and extend her best wishes for their bright academic future. After the formal launch of the programme, children enrolled in all Anganwadi centres across Madhya Pradesh will be provided with the certificates.