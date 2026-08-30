MP govt to continue e-attendance in schools after positive impact

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to continue the e-attendance system for teachers and school staff after reviewing its positive impact on attendance and teaching activities, with compliance under the mandatory system reaching 95 per cent.
The decision was taken during a review meeting of the School Education Department chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his residence late on Thursday.
The AI-based system, operated through the 'Hamare Shikshak' app, enables online monitoring of teachers and staff. The government stated that its implementation has helped ensure that teaching and learning activities meet the prescribed minimum duration.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to sustain technology-based innovations and maximise the use of technology in school management.
“Maximum use of technology simplifies management processes. All districts should make proactive efforts in this direction,” CM Yadav said in a statement.
The meeting also reviewed infrastructure development and maintenance in government schools.
CM Yadav directed officials to prepare school-wise infrastructure development plans at the district level and give priority to completing new construction works.
He asked officials to utilise budgets available under different departments for construction, repair and maintenance of school buildings. District Collectors were directed to coordinate and supervise the work.
The Chief Minister also stressed ensuring regular cleanliness, drinking water and functional toilets in schools through local bodies. He said support from industries, investors and other stakeholders should also be mobilised for improving school infrastructure.
CM Yadav suggested organising alumni meets to encourage former students to contribute to the development of their schools. Support for infrastructure is currently being mobilised through CSR, DMF, MP and MLA funds, local bodies and public participation.
The meeting was informed that around 1.25 crore students had benefited from the Integrated Scholarship Scheme over the past two years, with Rs 696 crore transferred directly into students' accounts through the Shiksha Portal.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.