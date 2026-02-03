MP govt preparing proposal of incentivising teaching staff in medical colleges: Dy CM Shukla

Deputy Chief Minister Shukla directed that all schemes be implemented effectively, transparently, and in a time-bound manner to ensure continuous improvement in the quality of health services in the state.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister directed the state health department to complete a proposal to provide additional incentives to encourage the appointment of teaching staff in medical colleges located in remote locations.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Rajendra Shukla, who is handling the Public Health and Medical Education department in the Madhya Pradesh-led state government, said in a statement that a proposal for incentive for teaching staff in medical colleges in remote areas will be sent for state Cabinet's approval soon.