MP govt makes value-added courses mandatory for postgraduate students under NEP

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department said that it has made value-added courses mandatory for all postgraduate students from the second semester in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The decision has been taken in accordance with the University Grants Commission's (UGC) "Curriculum and Credit Framework for Postgraduate Programmes (CCFPG), June 2024" and the new ordinance for postgraduate courses.
According to an official statement, every postgraduate student will have to complete a value-added course carrying two credit points in the second semester. The department has also made courses on constitutional, human, and moral values, as well as environmental education and sustainability, compulsory for postgraduate students.
To facilitate the implementation of the revised curriculum, the Higher Education Department has prepared a range of value-added courses under different subject groups.
Students can choose from courses on employment and entrepreneurship skills, stress management through yoga and meditation, environmental psychology, research writing skills, artificial intelligence, business ethics, business analytics, and innovation and entrepreneurship.
The department said the objective of these courses is to connect students with subject knowledge, practical skills, moral values, innovation skills, and employability skills.
It stated that the initiative aims to make postgraduate education more relevant by combining academic learning with practical skills and value-based education.
The courses have been designed to improve students' employability while encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship in line with the changing requirements of higher education and the job market.
The department has directed all universities and colleges in the state to guide students in selecting value-added courses based on their academic needs and the relevance of the subjects.
The statement said that, with this initiative, postgraduate students will have the opportunity to receive skill- and value-based education as per the needs of changing times.
The move is part of the state's implementation of NEP 2020, which seeks to promote multidisciplinary learning, greater flexibility in higher education, and a greater emphasis on skill development alongside conventional academic education.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.