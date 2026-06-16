MP govt launches drive for 100 pc school enrolment

Bhopal: With schools in Madhya Pradesh set to reopen on June 16 after the summer vacation, the Madhya Pradesh government has launched an intensive campaign to achieve 100 per cent school enrolment, identify dropout children and strengthen learning outcomes in the new academic session.
The initiative will be carried out through the second phase of the ‘School Chalein Hum’ campaign and a statewide ‘Shala Prarambh Utsav’ (School Reopening Festival), which will be organised from June 16 to June 30 in all government schools.
The School Education Department has directed officials to ensure that every eligible child is enrolled in school and no student is left out of the education system. Lists of children who have dropped out have already been prepared and shared with teachers and field-level officials for follow-up action.
“Special efforts are being made to identify and bring back children who are out of school so that every child receives access to education,” the government said in a statement on Monday.
To support the enrolment campaign, district and block-level officials have been instructed to closely monitor school-wise progress. The department has also introduced a dedicated module in the Child Tracking System of the Hamare Shikshak App to identify students whose promotion to the next class is pending and ensure that their records are updated before the new session.
Alongside enrolment, the state has placed emphasis on improving the quality of education. It further stated that a special action plan under ‘Mission Ankur’ will be implemented to improve foundational literacy and numeracy, while learning gaps identified through the FLN Survey 2025 will be addressed through targeted academic interventions.
The department has also ordered the timely distribution of free textbooks to students. Online tracking via Education Portal 3.0 will monitor the movement of textbooks from depots to schools and, finally, to students.
“Along with enrolment, equal attention is being given to learning quality, textbook distribution and basic facilities in schools,” the official said.
Schools have been instructed to ensure the availability of clean drinking water, functional girls’ toilets, running water facilities and other essential amenities before students return to classrooms.
As part of the reopening programme, students will participate in Bal Sabhas and special welcome activities, while parents of newly enrolled children will be invited to schools and informed about government schemes and educational facilities. Senior officers nominated by district collectors will also visit schools and interact with students during the campaign period.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.