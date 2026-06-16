MP govt launches drive for 100 pc school enrolment

Bhopal: With schools in Madhya Pradesh set to reopen on June 16 after the summer vacation, the Madhya Pradesh government has launched an intensive campaign to achieve 100 per cent school enrolment, identify dropout children and strengthen learning outcomes in the new academic session.

The initiative will be carried out through the second phase of the ‘School Chalein Hum’ campaign and a statewide ‘Shala Prarambh Utsav’ (School Reopening Festival), which will be organised from June 16 to June 30 in all government schools.

The School Education Department has directed officials to ensure that every eligible child is enrolled in school and no student is left out of the education system. Lists of children who have dropped out have already been prepared and shared with teachers and field-level officials for follow-up action.