Also, he said, a Chemical Park on 3,500 acres in Garoth tehsil’s Kurlasi village under the Centre’s ‘Bhavya Yojana’ is underway to attract a whopping Rs 15,000 crore investment and is expected to create one lakh direct and indirect jobs. The park will be developed in Garoth tehsil’s Kurlasi area, located 10 km from the Delhi-Mumbai eight-lane expressway, he said, adding that it is envisioned to attract Rs 15,000 crore and employ one lakh people.