MP takes first step towards resolving guest faculty demands

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the state government has constituted a high-level committee to examine the demands of guest faculty members and assured that all necessary and possible steps would be taken for their welfare after the panel submits its recommendations.



Addressing the State-Level Guest Faculty Conference at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal, the Chief Minister said the committee was studying the demands of guest faculty members serving in the Higher Education and Technical Education departments, as well as similar systems implemented in other states, to develop the best possible model for Madhya Pradesh.

"The government has constituted a high-level committee to consider all the demands of guest faculty members. Its recommendations are awaited. As soon as the report is received, the government will take all necessary and possible steps in the interest of guest faculty serving in the Higher Education and Technical Education departments," CM Yadav said.



Calling guest faculty members an integral part of the state's education system, CM Yadav said they play a vital role in shaping the future of young students and assured them of the government's commitment to their welfare.

"Guest faculty members are part of our family, and our government has always remained committed to their welfare. The high-level committee constituted for their welfare will also study the systems implemented in other states, and Madhya Pradesh will adopt the best possible model based on its recommendations," the CM said.