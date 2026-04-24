MP girl scores 499 out of 500 in 10 board exams, awarded Rs 1 lakh by CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended heartfelt congratulations to Kumari Pratibha Singh Solanki of Panna district, who has topped the state in this year’s Class 10 Board examinations by securing an extraordinary 499 out of 500 marks.

Recognising her achievement, the Chief Minister presented her with an incentive award of Rs 1 lakh at his official residence in Bhopal on Thursday. In a post shared on social media platform X, the Chief Minister praised Pratibha’s accomplishment, describing her as a “bright daughter of Panna” and a source of inspiration for countless students across the state.