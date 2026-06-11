MP cop’s daughter secures AFCAT rank, set to join IAF

Priya Malviya, daughter of Assistant Sub-Inspector Ravi Malviya, who is posted at the Chhindwara Kotwali police station, has been selected as a Flying Officer after successfully clearing the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). Her achievement has brought pride not only to her family but also to the entire district, as she has become the first woman from Chhindwara to attain the rank of Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force.