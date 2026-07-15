MP: Congress launches Cyclothon over paper leaks, unemployment

Bhopal: The Congress on Tuesday launched a 200-km 'Yuva Swabhiman Cyclothon' from Indore to Bhopal, stepping up its campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over alleged paper leaks, unemployment and issues related to the education sector.
The two-day bicycle rally, led by Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, is part of the party's 40-day "Students' Voice" campaign being organised on the call of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
The rally began from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore and will conclude in Bhopal on Wednesday after passing through Dewas, Sonkatch and Ashta. Students, Youth Congress and NSUI workers, along with senior Congress leaders, joined the rally.
Addressing the gathering before flagging off the cyclothon, Patwari said the campaign was aimed at raising the issues of students and unemployed youth across the country.
He said this is not just a cycle rally but a movement to protect the future of the country's youth, adding that the Modi government has locked the dreams of young people and the Congress has come out with the resolve to break those locks.
Patwari alleged that repeated paper leak incidents, delays in government recruitment and rising unemployment had affected lakhs of students and job aspirants.
He demanded an annual calendar for competitive examinations and government recruitment, time-bound recruitment to vacant posts and free, quality education from kindergarten to postgraduate level.
He said the government must answer the concerns of students and unemployed youth, as they need employment opportunities, transparent recruitment and a better education system.
The Congress also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging moral responsibility for paper leak cases, including the NEET examination.
It sought an impartial investigation into all paper leak cases and strict action against those responsible. According to the party, the campaign will culminate in a national students' mobilisation in New Delhi on August 9.
Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, AICC National Secretary Satyanarayan Patel, MLA Sachin Yadav, Congress National Spokesperson Abhay Dubey, Youth Congress state president Yash Ghanghoria and NSUI state president Ashutosh Chouksey were among the leaders present at the launch of the rally.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.