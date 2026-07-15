MP: Congress launches Cyclothon over paper leaks, unemployment

Bhopal: The Congress on Tuesday launched a 200-km 'Yuva Swabhiman Cyclothon' from Indore to Bhopal, stepping up its campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over alleged paper leaks, unemployment and issues related to the education sector.

The two-day bicycle rally, led by Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, is part of the party's 40-day "Students' Voice" campaign being organised on the call of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The rally began from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore and will conclude in Bhopal on Wednesday after passing through Dewas, Sonkatch and Ashta. Students, Youth Congress and NSUI workers, along with senior Congress leaders, joined the rally.