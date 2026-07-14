MP Cong demands Pradhan's resignation over NEET-UG irregularities; launches cycle rally

Repeated irregularities in entrance and recruitment examinations were affecting the future of the youth, he said, alleging that 20 students committed suicide in the country due to the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam in May.

He said that Pradhan should take moral responsibility for the alleged irregularities in the exam and resign from his post.

The NEET-UG exam for admission to medical courses was held on May 3, but was cancelled on May 12 due to allegations of question paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the matter.