Drones, dashboards, Rs 1,000 crore plan: How MP is rebuilding rural connectivity

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a review meeting of the Sugam Samparkata Project of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department at CM House on Monday and emphasised the extensive use of modern technology in rural road construction.

According to an official release, it was informed in the meeting that roads will be constructed in the state at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore under the project and hamlets with a population of more than 100 will be connected with road facilities.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that modern technology should be used extensively for road construction in rural areas. Drones should be used to monitor the quality of work. He noted that the SIPRI (Software for Identification and Planning of Rural Infrastructure) is useful not only for preparing DPRs (Detailed Project Report) but also for identifying the requirements of bridges and culverts along roads. The adoption of scientific methods in completing road construction works is commendable.

CM Yadav also directed that the state-level Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign, launched last month, should be reviewed weekly at the departmental level. Additionally, he sought information about the activities carried out under "Ek Bagia Maa Ke Naam" and instructed officials to increase public participation in the Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign.

While reviewing the project, the CM instructed officials to ensure quality work to improve transportation facilities in rural areas. It was informed that road construction under the project will be undertaken through MGNREGA (VB-G-Ram-Ji Scheme). Each Janpad Panchayat will be authorised to approve works up to Rs 3 crore. Through the Sugam Samparkata Project, villages and gram panchayats will be provided with dual connectivity.

A key feature of the Sugam Samparkata Project is the geo-inventory of previously constructed roads through the RIMS (Road Information & Management System) portal. This will prevent duplication in the selection of new roads. The geo-inventory includes National Highways, State Highways, PMGSY roads, major district roads, and roads selected through the connectivity app.

According to the target, geo-inventory work has been completed for 17,437 roads out of 33,655 identified roads. More than 80 per cent of survey work has been completed in nine districts. Ratlam, Jabalpur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur and Panna districts are leading in this work.

Under the Sugam Samparkata Project, the SIPRI software is being used to select locations for roads connecting villages, gram panchayats, hamlets and Sandipani schools. The software and RIMS portal are also being used for preparing DPRs. Technology is being used in surveys of newly proposed roads as well.

Under the project, proposals for 7,135 new roads have already been prepared across the state. In 29 districts, proposals for 1,771 new roads have been approved at the district level.

To strengthen implementation, over 2,100 engineers and technical staff have been trained, while local representatives such as sarpanches and Gram Rozgar Sahayaks are also being orientated on technical aspects. Monitoring of construction activities will be carried out through dashboards at the Janpad, district and state levels, along with drone-based supervision to ensure quality standards.