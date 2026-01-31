MP declares 2026 as ‘Krishak Kalyan Varsh’, CM asks officials to execute farmer schemes on ground

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a virtual meeting of all divisional commissioners and district collectors via video conference on Saturday in view of 'Krishak Kalyan Varsh' (Farmers Welfare Year) and issued necessary instructions for the peasants' welfare.

He called upon all officials to make special efforts during the 'Krishak Kalyan Varsh' to bring prosperity to farmers, according to an official release.

The Chief Minister directed that 'Kisan Rath' campaigns be organised and flagged off by local MPs, MLAs, and other public representatives. He instructed all Commissioners and Collectors to maintain continuous dialogue with farmers across regions.

"Caring for the well-being of farmers, the state's annadatas, is our collective duty, and their holistic welfare is a top priority of the state government. Declaring 2026 as the Krishak Kalyan Varsh, its implementation should be carried out with full dedication in mission mode to meaningfully improve farmers' lives," the CM said.

The Chief Minister urged officials to encourage farmers to increase the acreage and production of groundnut and urad in place of summer moong, promote natural and organic farming, and create awareness about the balanced use of fertilisers.

He called for leveraging the e-Vikas portal to advance climate-resilient, energy-efficient, and sustainable agriculture. He also directed that more farmers in aspirational districts be benefited under ongoing central schemes, and that wide publicity be undertaken to expand production areas of pulses and oilseeds.

Emphasising the development of agro-based industries, the CM said all necessary steps should be taken in coordination with agriculture-related departments and progressive voluntary organisations. He noted that more than 15 departments--including Farmer Welfare & Agriculture Development (nodal), Horticulture & Food Processing, Animal Husbandry & Dairy, Fisheries, Water Resources, Cooperation, Energy, Revenue, Forest, Panchayat & Rural Development, and Cottage & Village Industries--will play active roles during the Kisan Kalyan Year.

Additionally, CM Yadav directed collectors to strictly curb stubble/narwai burning, prepare district-wise narwai management plans, and ensure productive use of crop residue. Crop residues should be channelled to nearby gaushalas, and composite biogas plants should be promoted using crop waste and dung, benefiting both farmers and cattle.

The CM asked Collectors to make coordinated efforts to increase milk production by creating awareness among livestock rearers about breed improvement, nutrition and animal health. He also directed the expansion of fish seed production through district-level fisheries farms and the establishment of fish parlours in every urban local body, with sales restricted to designated markets. Separate funding will be provided for the fish parlours.

The Chief Minister further instructed continuous engagement with farmers, regular monitoring of Kisan Kalyan Year activities, roster-based inspections of agricultural produce markets, and a special focus on value addition and marketing, including the development of a complete commercial value chain.

CM Yadav also directed strict on-ground implementation of the approved Krishak Kalyan Varsh action plan, including special drives, programmes of all scales, intensive grassroots outreach, beneficiary verification and enrolment of new beneficiaries. He urged simplification and improvement of existing schemes and policies, the launch of need-based new initiatives, and the adoption of innovative activities. He also urged for PPP, recapitalisation, CSR funds and special efforts to secure grants/approvals under farmer-friendly central schemes.

Reviewing monthly activities, the Chief Minister announced that in early February, a Kodo-Kutki bonus distribution will be held in Dindori.

In 2025, the state procured 2,800 tonnes of Kodo-Kutki across 16 producing districts. A Rose Festival will be organised in the second week of February, followed by a state-level AgriStack & Digital Agriculture Exhibition in the Nimar region to achieve 100% farmer ID registration and integration of farmer-centric schemes with AgriStack. The month will conclude with Krishi Manthan events across districts.

In March, a state-level Cooperation Conference will be held to extend new agricultural loans, deliver benefits under the Krishak Nyay Mitra initiative, and launch doorstep banking services for farmers through District Cooperative Central Banks. (ANI)