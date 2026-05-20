Google Cloud, MP govt plan AI hub in Indore with 10,000 developers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with senior officials from Google Cloud India at Mantralaya on Wednesday and discussed collaboration on artificial intelligence-based solutions to improve administrative efficiency and support preparations for Simhastha-2028.

During the meeting, discussions were held on strengthening administrative efficiency through AI-driven technologies and expanding cooperation between the Madhya Pradesh government and Google Cloud India.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Neeraj Mandloi, informed that the Madhya Pradesh government is set to enter into a major agreement with Google Cloud India. In collaboration with Google Cloud, a "Centre for Excellence" is being established in Indore. A dedicated Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of the centre is expected to be signed soon.

More than 10,000 AI developers will be connected through this centre, which will provide real-time AI technical support to Madhya Pradesh, the entire country and the Global South, he added.

Meanwhile, Google officials informed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav that with the support and cooperation received from the Madhya Pradesh government during the AI Summit, Google Cloud is working to strengthen key state departments such as agriculture, education, forest, women and child development, among others, through AI-based solutions.

They further stated that AI support is also being utilised in the large-scale preparations for Simhastha-2028. Crowd management, traffic operations, public safety and emergency services during Simhastha can be made more advanced and technology-driven.

Simhastha is a Hindu religious Mela held every 12 years in Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh. It is also known as the Ujjain Simhastha Kumbh and the previous Simhastha was held in 2016.

Google Cloud expressed readiness to provide all technical support to the state government to help establish Simhastha as a safe, well-organised and world-class experience through the use of AI and digital solutions.

Along with this, several other issues were also discussed in detail during the meeting.