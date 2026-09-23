MP CM signals possible hike in AYUSH interns’ stipend

AYUSH and Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said Ayurveda would have a distinct place in the future of Indian medicine. He noted that the state had seven Ayurveda colleges and two colleges offering homoeopathy and Unani medicine till 2023, while construction of eight new Ayurveda colleges was underway. One more Ayurveda college had received approval from the Centre, taking the total number of AYUSH colleges across the three systems to 18, Parmar said.