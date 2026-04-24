MP CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates Sandipani School in Sagar

Sagar: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday inaugurated a Sandipani school built at a cost of Rs 27 crores in Narayawali and unveiled various development projects collectively worth over Rs 58 crore in Sagar district.



Among the projects, CM Yadav dedicated 36 development works valued at Rs 41.07 crore and performed bhoomi pujan for 62 additional projects costing Rs 17.39 crore. The works include construction of CC roads across panchayats, community buildings, anganwadi centres and other civic infrastructure.

Describing the newly inaugurated Sandipani school as a symbol of India's ancient educational heritage, the Chief Minister said that such institutions are strengthening the public education system and helping government schools match private institutions in performance. He also referred to improved board exam results, where government school students have secured top ranks.

The Chief Minister said the state government remains focused on welfare of farmers, women, youth and economically weaker sections. He reiterated that the government is procuring wheat at Minimum Support Price (MSP) rate of Rs 2,625 per quintal, including bonus, and is committed to purchasing the entire produce from farmers. With wheat output rising this year, the state has requested the Centre to increase its procurement quota.

Speaking about women empowerment, the Chief Minister said the government is working to ensure dignity and rights for women, highlighting initiatives such as monthly financial assistance under welfare schemes and increased representation of women in administrative positions.



Additionally, CM Yadav made various annoucement for the region on the occasion. He said that the Kadam medium irrigation project will be revised to bring nearly 30,000 acres under irrigation, while a flyover will be constructed at Makronia to ease traffic flow.



He also announced a new four-lane road from Bamhori Tiraha at a cost of Rs 24 crore, along with two new bridges and small irrigation and reservoir improvement works worth Rs 25 crore. In addition, new industry-oriented courses will be introduced at Jaruwakheda ITI, and funds will be allocated for development works in Karrapur municipality, aiming to strengthen infrastructure and generate local employment in the Sagar region.

