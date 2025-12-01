MP Class 8 student critical after jump from school’s third floor

Bhopal: A national-level teen skater and Class VIII student, Rishan Katara, jumped from the third floor of his school building in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, moments after his father was called in to discuss the issue of the boy bringing and using a mobile phone on the campus on Friday, November 28.

The 14-year-old, who suffered multiple fractures in his legs, spine and jaw, was admitted to a private hospital in Ratlam and referred by doctors to Ahmedabad on Saturday for advanced treatment. The incident occurred around ten days before he was scheduled to participate in a national-level skating competition in Visakhapatnam.

Angered by the incident, local residents and activists of the tribal outfit Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) staged a protest outside the private school, demanding an FIR against the principal and action by the school education department.

“The boy was punished by the school for bringing a mobile phone and using it in the school. Not only was his father called to discuss the issue, but the boy too was mentally tortured by the school staff, including the principal. From what we know, the school administration threatened to take away the medals of the talented skater,” a JAYS leader alleged during the protest.

Some other protesters, including a woman, alleged that despite the boy apologising multiple times on Thursday to teachers and the principal for bringing and using a mobile phone on the campus, he was still mentally tortured and threatened.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Archana Harit, “As per the primary information with us, the teenager had brought a phone to the school, due to which the school’s female principal had called his father to the school on Friday."

"Possibly the teenager panicked due to it and jumped from the third floor. We’re further probing the incident. The students aren’t allowed to bring mobile phones in the school, even the teachers have to deposit their mobile phones before going to classes. The boy is a national-level skater,” she said.

Sources said the boy had brought a mobile phone to the school on Thursday, shot videos and uploaded them on social media, prompting the administration to summon his father the next day. Just as the father arrived to meet the school staff, the boy jumped from the third floor.

According to the boy’s parents, their son is a promising national-level skater who has won multiple gold medals in state tournaments. “He was practising hard for the national-level meet slated in Visakhapatnam ten days later, but this incident has left all his dreams shattered,” they said.