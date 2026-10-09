KV principal, middleman held by CBI over alleged Rs 3 lakh bribe in MP

Bhopal: The CBI has arrested the principal of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi and a middleman for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh to clear pending bills of contractors who undertook renovation work at the school, officials said on Friday.
The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act following allegations that the principal, Shradda Pathak, had demanded the bribe to process an Rs 8 lakh bill for renovation work awarded to Bhopal-based firms via the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, they said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation laid a trap and caught Pathak and the middleman, Kirat Singh Sarathe, while allegedly accepting Rs 3 lakh, an official said.
The probe agency also conducted searches at the residences and official premises of the accused in Itarsi and Agra, seizing property-related documents, he said, adding that further investigation into the corruption case is underway.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.