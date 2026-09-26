Madhya Pradesh publishes draft Bhopal Development Plan 2047 with dedicated focus on future employment

In the “Bhopal Master Plan‑2005,” the green area was about 16 per cent. The new plan proposes to increase it to around 27 per cent. A golf course has been suggested for the redevelopment of Bhanpur Khanti, and open area at the colony level is proposed to rise from 10 per cent to 12 per cent. Special emphasis has been laid on preserving Bhojtal and its catchment area, hills, forests, ponds, reservoirs and tiger reserve areas.