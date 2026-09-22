MP Ayurveda interns demand hike in stipend, warn of stopping OPD services



“Our only demand is that the stipend for AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homeopathy) interns is currently very low. We receive Rs 9,383 per month, which is even less than a labour allowance. We study for four-and-a-half years and then undergo one year of internship. Before that, we prepare for NEET for two to three years and, after clearing the all-India examination, secure admission to government colleges,” Joshi said.

He said MBBS interns in the state recently received a hike in their stipend following a strike, with the amount increasing from around Rs 14,000 to Rs 21,500 per month.

“Our national regulatory body, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), has clearly stated that all systems of medicine, whether Ayurveda, Unani, Homoeopathy, MBBS or BDS, are equal. The state government has also been directed to make their stipends equal,” he said.

He further added, “When our Prime Minister says that Ayurveda and modern medicine are like two eyes in the field of healthcare, one eye has received treatment with the stipend being increased to Rs 21,500. Our demand is that our monthly stipend should also be made equal to that of MBBS, which is Rs 21,500.”



Joshi said AYUSH students had submitted memos to various public representatives and also met officials at the Bhopal Collectorate on Tuesday.

“We went to the Collectorate today and submitted a memorandum to the ADM. He assured us that he would take cognisance of the matter. All undergraduate students are united and are carrying out a peaceful demonstration. We have given a time limit of 15 days and said that we want to see some positive action from the government within this period. Otherwise, we will be forced to go on strike as we have no other option. We have only one single-point demand that our monthly stipend be increased to Rs 21,500,” Joshi said.



Speaking about holding discussions with AYUSH Minister Inder Singh Parmar, the intern doctor said the response had been positive and assured that the government would work on the issue.

“Students from government colleges outside Bhopal spoke to Minister Inder Singh Parmar. His response was positive and he said that the government would definitely work on the issue. He also said that a meeting on the matter had already taken place and that they wanted to take further action soon,” Joshi said.