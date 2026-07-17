MP attracts Rs 20,193 crore investment proposals at Delhi events, over 27,500 jobs likely

New Delhi/Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has secured investment proposals worth Rs 20,193 crore, with the potential to generate over 27,500 direct and indirect jobs, during two investment promotion events held in the national capital, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday.
The proposals were received during Bharat Tex 2026 at Bharat Mandapam and the Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh held in Delhi, where the state government signed several investment‑related memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with industry representatives.
According to the state government, the proposed investments are expected to create around 27,592 employment opportunities across sectors such as textiles, defence, data centres, electronics, renewable energy, engineering, information technology, and food processing.
Addressing industrialists and investors, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s industrial ecosystem and invited businesses to participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2027, scheduled for January next year.
“There is no labour problem in Madhya Pradesh. If an industrialist sets up an industry in the state, the people here know how to work sincerely and fulfil their responsibilities. Our state offers a stable and industry‑friendly environment,” Yadav said.
The Chief Minister said the state offers uninterrupted power supply, a large land bank, robust road and rail connectivity, skilled manpower and investor‑friendly policies.
Referring to the outcome of the Global Investors Summit 2025, he said that investment proposals worth nearly Rs 10 lakh crore have already begun to take shape on the ground.
“Our industrial parks receive an encouraging response. We have adequate land, surplus electricity, and policies that promote investment and job creation. Madhya Pradesh offers immense opportunities in sectors ranging from textiles and food processing to manufacturing and MSMEs,” Yadav said.
At Bharat Tex 2026, the state received investment proposals worth Rs 1,592 crore in the textile and apparel sectors, expected to create around 15,700 jobs. The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) also signed seven MoUs to promote exports, e‑commerce, MSMEs and industrial cooperation.
Separately, the Delhi investment dialogue attracted proposals worth Rs 18,601 crore in sectors including defence manufacturing, data centres, transformer manufacturing, electronics, renewable energy, engineering and toys, with the potential to generate nearly 11,900 jobs.
The state government said the fresh investment proposals and partnerships would strengthen Madhya Pradesh’s position as a preferred investment destination while boosting industrial growth and employment generation.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.