MP attracts Rs 20,193 crore investment proposals at Delhi events, over 27,500 jobs likely

New Delhi/Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has secured investment proposals worth Rs 20,193 crore, with the potential to generate over 27,500 direct and indirect jobs, during two investment promotion events held in the national capital, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday.

The proposals were received during Bharat Tex 2026 at Bharat Mandapam and the Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh held in Delhi, where the state government signed several investment‑related memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with industry representatives.