Moving backgrounds keep kids watching, but not necessarily learning, finds ISB study

New Delhi: Visual motion acts as a powerful perceptual driver of children's screen retention but that attention is directed largely towards moving background rather than the educational content, a new study has found.
According to the study by the Indian School of Business (ISB), as children's digital media consumption reaches record levels globally, understanding what sustains young viewers' attention on platforms like YouTube has become a critical challenge for parents, educators, and content creators.
The study "Attention Trap? How Visual Motion Shapes Children's Screen Time and Engagement on Video Platforms" conducted with researchers from US's Santa Clara University examines how visual motion affects children's screen time and engagement, drawing on an analysis of over 32,000 YouTube videos marked "made for kids", a randomised experiment, and an eye-tracking study involving children aged 6-10.
Co-authored by Sumeet Kumar and Madhu Viswanathan at ISB and Ravi Bapna at Santa Clara University, the study has been published in Information Systems Research.
The analysis found that a 10 per cent increase in visual motion was associated with approximately 1.1 per cent more views across the videos studied, even after accounting for other audio, visual, emotional and textual features.
In a randomised experiment, educational videos with added background motion recorded higher view rates, with increases of 1.6 pc for medium motion and 2.0 pc for high motion compared with versions without added motion.
"Motion is a powerful design lever, but it must be used intentionally. Rather than maximising continuous stimulation throughout a video, creators should use targeted motion to facilitate attention recovery during moments where attention drift is most expected," said Madhu Viswanathan, Associate Professor of Marketing.
"While visual motion keeps children attached to the screen, our research does not show that screen retention automatically translates into improved focus on learning content. More work may be needed to explore this," he added.
The eye-tracking study further found that background motion reduced longer periods of looking away from the screen, increasing the proportion of time children spent looking at it by approximately 3.4-3.6 percentage points. However, the additional attention was directed largely towards the moving background rather than the instructional content.
The findings highlight the distinction between keeping children watching and engaging them with educational content. For parents and educators, they underline that viewing time alone does not establish a video's educational value.
For platforms and creators, measuring visual motion through computer-vision techniques such as optical flow could offer an additional way to assess children's digital content. Such measures could potentially complement existing content assessments and parental controls.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.