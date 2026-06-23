MoU aims to strengthen India's fencing ecosystem ahead of LA28

Speaking about the opportunity, Rajeev Mehta, who is also Secretary General, Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA), said: “This MoU marks an important step in the growth journey of fencing in India. The collaboration with the International Fencing Federation will help us further strengthen the sport’s ecosystem, create greater awareness, and provide enhanced opportunities for athletes to excel. Together, we are committed to building a stronger future for fencing and inspiring the next generation of fencers as we look ahead to LA28.”