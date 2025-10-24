MOTIVATION| World's youngest analogue astronaut Iniya shares...

At just thirteen, Iniya Pragathi, the world’s youngest analogue astronaut from Chennai, has achieved what most can only dream of participating in simulated space missions, publishing books on astronomy, and inspiring children worldwide to pursue science. During a two-day conclave in Hyderabad, she spoke about her journey, the challenges she has faced, her training, her dreams of going to Mars, and how she balances school with space research.

Iniya shared how she juggles her academic responsibilities with the demands of her extraordinary space training. “Managing such big ambitions requires me to carefully balance school and academics alongside my space training. I attend school during the day and study late into the night after returning home, keeping a schedule quite different from other children my age,” she said.

Her ultimate dream is to become an astronaut at ISRO and travel to Mars, starting with low Earth orbit, the International Space Station, and the Moon.

Iniya’s interest in space began when she was just five years old while skywatching. By the age of seven or eight, she was reading articles and research papers on space and physics. When her curiosity outgrew the answers her father could provide, she wrote down her questions, which became her first book, Iniya in Infinite Universe.

Her journey to becoming an analogue astronaut was not without obstacles. When she first applied for a mission, people doubted her because of her age, claiming she could not handle advanced instruments. Many asked why she couldn’t just be “normal,” but Iniya persisted, sending hundreds of emails until she finally received the opportunity.

Iniya has been training from a very young age, completing four isolation missions: two short two-day missions, a 12-day mission in Russia, a 21-day Martian mission in Brazil, and most recently, an extreme Arctic Polar mission on Devon Island — one of the highest-latitude expeditions in the world, where only 100 people have participated.

Reflecting on the rigours of her missions, Iniya described the mental and physical demands of isolation training. “Isolation proved to be my toughest challenge, testing me mentally while away from family and adapting to extreme environments. For my Arctic mission, physical preparation involved long walks in heavy gear, yoga, meditation, and even rifle safety training for polar bears. Weeks of isolation required me to stay calm, focused, and positive, as the environment could rapidly influence behaviour and emotions,” she said.

Looking ahead, Iniya will undergo NASA training next year and plans to complete her final analogue missions in the United States. She is determined to motivate the next generation of scientists and explorers, emphasises the importance of guidance, passion, and persistence.

“I hope to inspire other children, particularly girls, to pursue science and space. I’ve seen more girls joining STEM fields, though many still lack proper guidance. Through my journey, I want to show that dreaming big and taking action is possible without being limited by financial constraints. Scholarships and global opportunities exist for those who seek,” she added.

What is an analogue astronaut?

An analogue astronaut participates in simulations that mimic space conditions on Earth. They live in isolation, follow strict routines, and conduct experiments as if in space, but without microgravity. The goal is to study human responses and procedures for long space missions.

[Written by Khyati Shah of The New Indian Express]