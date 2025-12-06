‘Mother Mary Comes to Me’ by Arundhati Roy explores complex dynamics with her mother

Byline: Shinie Antony



Arundhati Roy’s Mother Mary Comes to Me may not be a sequel to The God of Small Things, but a BTS of sorts, it certainly is, complete with scene references, location, flora and fauna, right down to that moth that landed on hearts. We are back in Ayemenem. There are relatives and family politics, mythologies and backstories, some songs too, but most of all, there is the matriarch. To whom the Booker-winning novel: ‘For Mary Roy… who loved me enough to let me go.’ Which, according to Roy’s brother, was the only piece of real fiction in the book.

The memoir is a Roy-Roy world—two Roys bound by battle but also blood. A pair of fate athletes. One runs from Delhi to Assam to Ooty to Kottayam. The other picks up the relay race back to Delhi. But can she escape Mrs Royhood? ‘I learned early that the safest place can be the most dangerous. And that even when it isn’t, I make it so,’ the author writes.

Mary Roy perhaps foresaw that her child would grow up to be a writer who would turn around one day and say, ‘Even writers were children once’. A memoir can grow complacent, curate itself into self-worship, make the writer look good, but here, it is a constant whodunnit where facts meet fiction, as fiction once met facts, and we unravel what unravelled us once.