"Most anti-youth PM": Rahul Gandhi leads opposition charge against government over protester crackdown

New Delhi (PTI): Opposition parties on Monday launched a blistering attack on the government over the police action against the CJP-led protest during the 'Chalo Sansad' march on the NEET paper leak issue, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "most anti-youth" PM in the country's history.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force against protesters to prevent them from reaching Parliament, alleging that several students were injured and activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, was pushed around.
Delhi Police, however, denied that Angmo was assaulted, saying the reports were "completely false and misleading". "No individuals were subjected to targeted assault," it said.
Opposition parties protested over the NEET paper leak issue in Parliament and demanded a discussion, stalling proceedings on the opening day of the Monsoon session.
Taking to X, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "Prime Minister Modi is the 'most anti-youth' Prime Minister in India's history. He's so 'anti-youth' that he can't even take the resignation of a failed Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.
"152 paper leaks. 7.5 crore students victimised. And not a single guilty person punished. Who got the punishment? The hardworking youth."
He also attached a video message with his post in which he criticised the government and the police and termed the demands of protesters as "legitimate". Gandhi said peaceful protest is an "inviolable and fundamental right. The video also showed pictures of protesting students being beaten up by the cops.
According to police sources, more than 50 police personnel and as many protesters were injured in clashes after CJP protesters allegedly pelted stones at the security personnel, prompting a lathi-charge.
Over 100 protesters were detained and were moved to different police stations in Delhi, they said.
CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and DMK MP Kanimozhi also targeted the BJP-led government.
Gandhi said when children raise legitimate questions about education, they are met with batons and detention in response.
"The criminals who leaked the papers roam free and the students raising valid issues are dragged around, beaten. This government is not just failing the youth, it is pouncing on them," the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said.
In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of "crushing" the students and youth by lathi-charging them for raising the NEET paper leak issue, and said this government is not fit to be in power as it does not know how to conduct examinations.
Kharge, who is the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, first raised the issue in the House soon after the obituary references were made by the Chairman.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded a detailed discussion on the paper leak issue in Parliament and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond to the concerns of the country's youth.
Left parties accused the BJP-led Centre of suppressing democratic dissent and reiterated their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Pradhan.
Senior CPI(M) leaders, including general secretary M A Baby, Brinda Karat and Politburo members Vijoo Krishnan, Arun Kumar and Mariam Dhawale, joined the protest at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with students demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities.
In a series of posts on X, the CPI(M) alleged that the government had responded to peaceful protests with force. "Every lathi charge, every tear gas shell, every welded barricade, every sealed metro station is a confession of the BJP government's fear. A government that cannot face its own youth, answer their questions, or engage with their demands is a cowardly government," the party said.
The Communist Party of India (CPI) also criticised the police action.
"Brutal police lathi charge on peacefully protesting students at Jantar Mantar. Cowards who destroyed the education system of the country are hiding behind police barricades today," the party said in a post on X.
CPI general secretary D Raja alleged that the use of force against protesters reflected the government's "utter contempt for democracy".
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee condemned the police action against students and youth protesting, accusing the Centre of responding to dissent with force instead of dialogue.
On the CJP Parliament March, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "The government did not anticipate that students would turn up in such large numbers. This is a massive failure, because of which people have gathered here. You (the government) are unable to conduct the NEET exam properly, and the irregularities in the exam that was held involved BJP members. Even the re-conducted exam is facing scrutiny."
"Ultimately, for years now, the government has been playing with the future of students and the youth. That very anger is visible here, the call for revolution is growing stronger, and solidarity is evident. That is why the country's youth is present here in such large numbers. We will raise today's issue in the Lok Sabha tomorrow as well," he said.
Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to "listen to the youth" instead of ordering a lathi charge against protesters.
In a video message on X, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader urged the government to "drop the arrogance and listen to the youth".
"The entire youth of the country has gathered in lakhs at Jantar Mantar. Instead of listening to them, the government is ordering lathi charges against them. You have stopped the internet in the area; they are being stopped from going towards Parliament. This is not right," Kejriwal said.
"I appeal to the government that these are our own country's children who have taken to the streets demanding justice, and then you resort to a lathi charge. Drop the arrogance and listen to them," he added.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray dubbed the BJP-led regime at the Centre "anti-India" for cracking down on protestors in New Delhi.
In a post on X, Thackeray said when the world sees images of the police brutality by the regime against a peaceful protest march, it will realise that India is no longer a democracy but captured by a regime.
DMK MP Kanimozhi said protest is the most democratic way to express opinion and violence against those who raise their voices is not acceptable.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.