Mosquitoes found in Iceland for first time after record heat

Mosquitoes have been discovered in Iceland for the first time, as rising global temperatures make the country more suitable for insects.

Until this month, Iceland was one of the few places in the world without a mosquito population, alongside Antarctica.

Scientists had long predicted that mosquitoes could eventually establish themselves in Iceland, which offers ideal breeding habitats such as marshes and ponds.

While many species cannot withstand the island’s cold climate, Iceland is warming at four times the rate of the rest of the northern hemisphere.