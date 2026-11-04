MoSPI VISTAR scheme brings new internship scheme and research grants for students

On the Economic Census (EC) component, MoSPI will undertake the 8th such census in collaboration with the states/UTs, which will provide granular data and activity details of all the non–farm establishments and workers hired, therein, up to Gram Panchayat and Ward level, providing an assessment of the unorganised sector of the economy and will serve as the baseline for developing the National Statistical Business Register (SBR) to facilitate targeted enterprise surveys and strategic interventions. The economic census data will be extremely useful for planners and policy-makers at national and sub-national levels, which will pave the way for estimating the contribution of the unorganised sector to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the statement added.