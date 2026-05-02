India to pitch digital migration systems at UN forum led by Kirti Vardhan Singh

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, will lead the Indian delegation for the Second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) in New York from May 4 to 8, 2026.

Held under the auspices of the UN General Assembly, the IMRF serves as the primary intergovernmental platform to discuss progress on the Global Compact on Migration and its intersection with Sustainable Development Goals.

The forum will feature four interactive multi-stakeholder round tables, a policy debate, and a plenary, culminating in the adoption of a Progress Declaration. This session follows the inaugural 2022 forum, where India actively contributed to furthering the interests of its migrant community.

During the visit, the Minister will deliver India's National Statement at the Plenary session and host a side-event titled "Leveraging Digital Innovation in Migration Governance-The e-Migrate Experience of India."

Additionally, Singh is expected to meet senior United Nations officials and ministers from other member states attending the forum.

Earlier, the Union Minister paid a visit to the Shwedagon Pagoda and highlighted the age-old spiritual connection between India and Myanmar.

In a post on X, he said, "Visited the iconic Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar. The deep spiritual connect between our two countries is age-old and abiding, and the foundation of our flourishing people-to-people ties today."

He also offered prayers at the Maravijaya Pagoda in Nay Pyi Taw.

The Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, is a 2,500-2,600-year-old, 99-meter-tall golden stupa, revered as a major Buddhist pilgrimage site holding relics of Gautama Buddha, including eight strands of his hair. Known for its immense gold plating and gem-encrusted stupa, it represents classic Mon and Myanmar architecture on Singuttara Hill, heavily linked to Indian cultural influence and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the pagoda in 2017. India has supported the restoration of historical sites in Myanmar, including the nearby Ananda Temple, emphasising strong cultural and Buddhist connections.