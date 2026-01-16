MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh holds talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister



MoS Singh also met the Minister of Local Development & Environment.

"Had an engaging meeting with H. E. Dr.Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development & Environment.Discussions focused on strengthening - bilateral collaboration in areas of sustainable development, climate financing, cooperation in renewable energy& green transition including the cooperation in multilateral fora," The Minister added on X.



Held productive conversation in the domains of Rural Development, Waste Management, Plastic Recycling& management practices, energy generation, agriculture & irrigation practices, he added in his post.



In October 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the inaugural India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue with his Egyptian counterpart, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, marking a new phase in the deepening partnership between the two nations.