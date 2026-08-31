MoS Defence Sanjay Seth to address youth potential and military integration at Trident Lecture

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS): Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth will on Tuesday kick off discussions on jointness among forces and nation-building at the second Annual Trident Lecture of the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS) at Manekshaw Centre, an official said.
Seth will inaugurate the Lecture and share insights on “Leveraging the Potential of Next Generation for Nation Building”.
As a part of CENJOWS’ anniversary celebrations, the Lecture is being organised on the theme “National Resurgence through the Lens of Defence Forces”, said the official in a statement.
The programme will feature a Keynote Address by the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), and Chairman, CENJOWS, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, on “Emerging Contours of Jointness and Integration”
Special Addresses will also be delivered by Lt Gen Raj Shukla (Retd) on ‘Civil-Military Fusion: The Way for National Growth’, and by Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, on “Fighting Smartly: Multi-Domain Operations and The Concept of Jointness”, the statement said.
The Lecture will bring together senior leadership and eminent experts for deliberations on jointness and integration, multi-domain operations, civil-military fusion and the role of the Armed Forces in nation-building, it said.
CENJOWS, established in 2007 under the aegis of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, is a tri-services think tank that provides a forum for research, analysis and informed debate on issues relating to joint warfare, national security and the employment of national power, it said.
Earlier, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N.S. Raja Subramani reinforced the imperative to remain agile, innovative and future-ready in an era of rapidly evolving warfare at the fourth edition of Tri-Services Future Warfare Course that concluded on Sunday.
The fourth edition of the Tri-Services Future Warfare Course, conducted under the aegis of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), brought together officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with representatives from government organisations, academia, industry and strategic think-tanks to examine emerging trends shaping the future character of warfare, an official statement said.
"The course, coordinated by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), concluded on Sunday after four weeks of professional military education and deliberations at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi," it added.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.