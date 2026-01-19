MoS Defence Sanjay Seth engages with cadets at NCC Republic Day camp

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) at Delhi Cantt on Sunday.



On his arrival, he was presented with a 'Guard of Honour' by NCC Cadets, followed by an impressive band performance by the cadets of The Scindia School, Gwalior, Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

Addressing the officers and cadets, Sanjay Seth emphasised that the Republic Day is more than a national festival; it's a tribute to the Constitution and our freedom fighters.