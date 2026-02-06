Morocco evacuates 1,40,000 people as torrential rains and dam releases trigger floods

Rabat: More than 1,40,000 people were evacuated from their homes in northwestern Morocco as heavy rainfall and water releases from overfilled dams led to flooding, the Interior Ministry said. Stormy weather also disrupted maritime traffic between Morocco and Spain.

Torrential rains and water releases from overfilled dams raised water levels in recent days in rivers such as Loukkous, triggering floods in several towns, including Ksar El Kebir, according to residents and local media.

Authorities urged people in the affected areas to leave immediately and deployed the army to evacuate residents from the hardest-hit towns and set up temporary shelters.