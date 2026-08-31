More than just gaming

The next time someone tells you to stop playing games and focus on your career, you might want to tell them that gaming could be the career. For Ranjit Patel, aka MambaSR, what began with a competitive spirit eventually turned into a professional journey in esports.

Patel, an esports caster from Surat, Gujarat, did not have a specific inspiration that led him into the field. His competitive nature developed early through cricket and other sports, and that spirit eventually found a new outlet in competitive gaming.