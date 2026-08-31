More than just gaming

The next time someone tells you to stop playing games and focus on your career, you might want to tell them that gaming could be the career. For Ranjit Patel, aka MambaSR, what began with a competitive spirit eventually turned into a professional journey in esports.
Patel, an esports caster from Surat, Gujarat, did not have a specific inspiration that led him into the field. His competitive nature developed early through cricket and other sports, and that spirit eventually found a new outlet in competitive gaming.
Today, Patel works as an esports caster, providing live commentary during competitive gaming events. His role requires more than simply knowing how to play a game. He needs to stay updated on the game and the teams, understand the storylines between competing players and communicate them effectively to the audience.
For Patel, there is no specific qualification needed to enter the field. “Nothing more than passion and practice,” he says, highlighting the importance of consistently improving one's skills. Since games evolve rapidly, he believes formal certifications have limited relevance compared with hands-on experience and staying updated.
His career has also expanded beyond casting. Patel works as a coach, giving him an opportunity to understand competitive gaming from another perspective. He points out that players can also eventually move into coaching, management or production roles, depending on their interests and abilities.
However, Patel acknowledges that esports can be a volatile career. According to him, earnings can vary depending on the game and an individual's reputation, with entry-level salaries ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per month, while established names can earn ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh or, in rare cases, even ₹4 lakh.
For those hoping to follow a similar path, Patel has one important piece of advice: pursue the passion, but keep a backup option. For him, a career in gaming is possible, but dedication and a realistic approach are equally important.