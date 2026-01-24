More than half the US threatened with ice, snow and cold in massive winter storm

Ice could take down power lines and pipes could freeze

After the storm passes, it will take a while to thaw out. Ice can add hundreds of pounds to power lines and branches and make them more susceptible to snapping, especially if it's windy.

In at least 11 Southern states from Texas to Virginia, a majority of homes are heated by electricity, according to the US Census Bureau.

A severe cold snap five years ago took down much of the power grid in Texas, leaving millions without power for days and resulting in hundreds of deaths. Gov Greg Abbott vowed that will not happen again, and utility companies were bringing in thousands of employees to help keep the lights on.

In Atlanta, where temperatures could dip to 10 degrees (minus 12 Celsius) and stay below freezing for 36 hours, M Cary & Daughters Plumbing co-owner Melissa Cary ordered all the pipe and repair supplies she could get. She predicted that her daily calls could go from about 40 to several hundred.

"We're out there; we can't feel our fingers, our toes; we're soaking wet," Cary said. "I keep the hot chocolate and soup coming."