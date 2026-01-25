More than a meal: Chennai’s new supper club sparks real conversations

This is Olivia Daniel’s The Sunday Supper Club that commenced in December. Here food is equally about taste, and flavours and about conversations and creating bonds. Hosted in an Anna Nagar home, this once-a-month — as of now — gathering blurs the line between a meal party and an immersive experience.

Guests don’t simply eat together; they participate. Last time it was Christmas games over a festive dinner.

This month, it’s a murder mystery set against a three-course Mexican cartel, including role-play, hidden clues tucked into the décor, and a grazing table that mirrors the narrative unfolding across the room.

Home cook Olivia, on the club and its offerings, says, “It’s not a themed lunch.

It’s a supper club where people come in as strangers and leave having actually spoken to each other.” That distinction matters. In a city where social spaces often orbit around existing friend circles, Olivia wants to create something different — a place especially for people who are new to Chennai.

“I’ve been to supper clubs where the first thing everyone says is what they do for a living. We’re trying to stay away from that. We want real conversations to happen here,” explains Olivia, adding that cooking is her passion and she was encouraged by her friends to start this project.