More than 90% candidates appear for NEET in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) -2026 examination was conducted successfully across AP on Sunday in a peaceful, smooth and orderly manner. The exam was held from 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm, with the State government making elaborate arrangements.

A total of 65,790 candidates had registered for the examination across 185 centres in the State. Through close coordination among the State government, district administrations, police and other departments, extensive security measures were put in place.

Preliminary reports said over 90 per cent of the candidates appeared for the examination. The government is also monitoring the safe transportation of OMR sheets to the NTA).

In the NTR district, 10,279 candidates appeared for the examination out of 10,920 registered candidates across 31 centres. In Tirupati district, 4,099 candidates attended out of 4,556 registered, while 457 remained absent.