More than 16k students appear for NEET UG 2026 in Latur

Latur: A total of 16,070 students appeared for the NEET UG 2026 exam in Latur on Sunday, an official said.
While 16,285 students had registered for the exam in the district, 215 failed to appear, he added.
"The exam was held at 34 centres. Collector Rahul Kumar Meena had reviewed arrangements in advance and ensured effective planning. Considering the intense summer heat, facilities such as shaded waiting areas, drinking water, and basic medical services were made available at all centres," the official said.
A control room set up at the collectorate addressed issues faced by students and parents in real time, he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.